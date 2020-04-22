Jefferson County track to adopt out greyhounds after ending racing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama racecourse will need to find homes for more than 500 dogs after discontinuing live greyhound racing at the venue, officials said.

The Jefferson County Racing Association announced Friday that it would no longer hold live greyhound races at the Birmingham Race Course, citing declining revenue and interest in the event, news outlets reported Tuesday.

While some of the greyhounds could go on to race at other tracks, Kip Keefer with the racing association said officials would be initiating a “massive” adoption and placement effort in the coming months to try and find homes for about 550 dogs that would remain.

The track was closed under a statewide stay-at-home order issued to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, but plans to reopen May 1 if the order is not extended further, Keefer said.

Simulcasting and historic racing will still be featured at the venue, news outlets reported.