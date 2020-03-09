Jefferson County deputies investigating remains found in north Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — New property owners discovered human remains while cleaning trash out of a north Jefferson County property Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:30 P.M., Saturday, March 7, Deputies were called to the 6000 block of New Castle Road near Gardendale to investigate the discovery of what appeared to be human remains, the sheriff’s office reports.

The discovery was made by the new property owners, who were clearing trash from the property.

There is no further information available at this time as detectives are continuing their investigation.