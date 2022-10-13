BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking the public for help to locate the family of an inmate who recently died at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer.

Joseph Paul Mitchell, 60, was found dead by correctional staff Sunday night. Mitchell is originally from Huntsville and has multiple family members still living in the area, but all attempts by local authorities to locate them have failed.

No evidence of foul play or trauma has been observed at this time but a cause of death has yet to be decided pending an autopsy. The circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated by the Alabama Department of Corrections.

If you have any information, contact the coroner’s office at 205-930-3603.