Jefferson County coroner searches for family of man found dead in back yard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama have asked for the public’s help in finding family members of a man who was found dead in a back yard.

Adrian K. Anders, 48, was found unresponsive in the back yard of a home on March 26, news outlets reported.

Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said Anders was later taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital where he was officially pronounced dead. An autopsy was performed but a cause of death has not yet been determined.

Yates said there was no sign of foul play. Yates also said efforts to find Anders’ family were unsuccessful. His office is asking for the public’s help in finding Anders’ relatives.

Anyone with information can call the coroner’s office.