Jeff Sessions says he thinks it’s time for other people to lead, doesn’t expect to run for political office

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – While candidates announce their plans to run for Senator Shelby’s U.S. Senate seat, there is one Alabama politician who says he will not be entering the race.

Jeff Sessions, who held Alabama’s other U.S. Senate seat for two decades before becoming US Attorney General in 2017, tells News 19 he has no plans to run for office.

In 2020, Sessions ran for his old seat in the Senate and lost the primary election to Tommy Tuberville.

Sessions noted he now has 10 grandchildren. He also said he is working on other projects.

“I think I’ve had a good run and the people of Alabama have been good to me. And I think it’s time for some other people to lead now,” former U.S. Attorney Jeff Sessions said. “I’m very at peace with having given my best effort to serve this state and I don’t expect to be running for office.”

When it comes to the U.S. Senate race, Sessions believes the winning candidate will need show they have a strong voice and will protect Alabama’s interests in Washington.