JASPER, Ala. (WHNT) – The Jasper Police needs your help locating missing 13-year-old Carly Michelle St. John.

St. John was last seen at the intersection of 14th street and 9th Avenue in Jasper wearing a grey shirt and blue shorts.

Police believe she is heading towards the Pell City area.

If you or anyone you know has information regarding Carly please contact Detective Whitt at 205-221-6790.