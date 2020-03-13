Jacksonville State student tested for COVID-19, all classes transitioning online

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – A student at Jacksonville State University (JSU) has been tested for COVID-19.

On Thursday at 4:30 p.m., Jacksonville State said the school learned that a student met the criteria for testing, but the test results are pending. The school said the student felt sick Sunday night after returning from out of state.

“The student has only been to three locations on campus since Sunday evening: the weight training area at Kennamer Hall, Stone Center classroom 125, and the Student Health Center. All locations are being cleaned and sanitized this evening,” the school said in a release.

JSU said the student has been “placed in self-isolation,” and his roommates have been moved to a new location and “put in self-quarantine.” The school said it will learn more about the student’s medical status in the next 24 to 48 hours.

The school also said that on Friday, March 13, “all JSU classes will begin to transition to online/distance education,” meaning classes will not meet in person starting Friday.

“Information will be forthcoming regarding special situations such as practica, internships, clinicals, dual enrollment courses, etc. The academic deans are working closely with faculty to determine continuity in course delivery, and more information will be sent soon,” the school said.

Jacksonville State also said all campus events have been canceled until further notice, including on-campus and off-campus student organization activities and external events hosted on campus.