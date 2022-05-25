MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Flags in Alabama will be flown at half-staff for the rest of the week in honor of the victims killed in a Texas elementary school shooting Tuesday.

According to the Governor’s Office, flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on May 28, 2022. At that point, all flags should be raised back to full staff.

At least 19 children and two teachers were killed Tuesday in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. 17 others were wounded. The shooter, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, shot and wounded his grandmother earlier that day before moving to the small school of mostly Hispanic students.

Ramos was eventually shot and killed by law enforcement officials who responded to the scene.

“The people of Alabama stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Texas and will continue to uplift the victims of this tragedy and their loved ones in prayer,” Governor Kay Ivey said in a statement.

The massacre at Robb Elementary School is the third-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history. Only the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012 and the Virginia Tech shooting in 2007 were more deadly.