ALABAMA (WDHN) — On Monday, October 9, Governor Kay Ivey ordered that all flags statewide be lowered immediately to honor those killed during the terrorist attacks in Israel.

The repeated acts of terrorism and violation of Israel’s sovereignty must be stopped at all costs.

Those responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Israeli citizens are not only the enemies of our

Jewish brothers and sisters, but the United States and her people, too. Governor Kay Ivey

Dozens were killed in Israel during a surprise attack by Hamas terrorists on Saturday, October 7, the Jewish holy day of Simchat Torah, according to the Associated Press. The next day, Israel officially declared war on Gaza.

In her announcement, Gov. Ivey said Alabama has stood with Israel for over 80 years, and the support would continue during hardship.

The flags were ordered to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Friday, October 13.