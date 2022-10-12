MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — October is HBCU Month in the State of Alabama, according to a new proclamation by Governor Kay Ivey.
“Our 14 HBCUs play an important role in Alabama’s economy,” Ivey wrote on Twitter. “In honor of these historic institutions and the talent on their campuses, I was proud to host the presidents of our HBCUs to declare October as HBCU Month!”
There are more HBCUs, or historically-Black colleges and universities, in Alabama than in any other state in the nation. Those include:
- Alabama A&M University
- Alabama State University
- Bishop State Community College
- Concordia College Alabama
- Gadsden State Community College
- H. Councill Trenholm State Technical College
- J.F. Drake State Community and Technical College
- Lawson State Community College-Birmingham
- Miles College
- Oakwood University
- Selma University
- Shelton State Community College
- Stillman College
- Talladega College
- Tuskegee University
State leaders assert HBCUs are “well known for preparing the highest number of African-American students for science, technology engineering, and math (STEM) fields, and many of Alabama’s HBCUs have been recognized for their top performing STEM departments.”
According to our news partners at AL.com, leaders say Alabama is the first state in the country to dedicate a month to HBCUs.