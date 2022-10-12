MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — October is HBCU Month in the State of Alabama, according to a new proclamation by Governor Kay Ivey.

“Our 14 HBCUs play an important role in Alabama’s economy,” Ivey wrote on Twitter. “In honor of these historic institutions and the talent on their campuses, I was proud to host the presidents of our HBCUs to declare October as HBCU Month!”

There are more HBCUs, or historically-Black colleges and universities, in Alabama than in any other state in the nation. Those include:

Alabama A&M University

Alabama State University

Bishop State Community College

Concordia College Alabama

Gadsden State Community College

H. Councill Trenholm State Technical College

J.F. Drake State Community and Technical College

Lawson State Community College-Birmingham

Miles College

Oakwood University

Selma University

Shelton State Community College

Stillman College

Talladega College

Tuskegee University

State leaders assert HBCUs are “well known for preparing the highest number of African-American students for science, technology engineering, and math (STEM) fields, and many of Alabama’s HBCUs have been recognized for their top performing STEM departments.”

According to our news partners at AL.com, leaders say Alabama is the first state in the country to dedicate a month to HBCUs.