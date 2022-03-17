MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Three North Alabama road projects will soon get underway after a new round of funding allocated by the governor from the Rebuild Alabama Act.

On Thursday, Governor Kay Ivey (R-Ala.) announced funding for multiple projects, three of those were in the North Alabama counties of DeKalb and Morgan counties.

The projects included in this round of funding are:

DeKalb County

A $260,000 project to resurface and level Carmichael Road from U.S. 11 to the town limits of Hammondville

Morgan County

A $446,803 project to resurface Apple Grove Road from SR-67 to Pines Road

A widening and resurfacing project for Culver Road from Buster Road to Big Rig Enterprises in Falkville

“Since becoming governor, with the support of Rebuild Alabama, we have embarked on more than 1,500 new road and bridge projects worth more than $5 billion,” said Ivey. “We certainly have more work in front of us, and I am proud to continue those efforts today. Every single penny generated by Rebuild Alabama has gone to road and bridge projects, and we are not relenting on our efforts any time soon.”

More projects from the Rebuild Alabama Act will be announced later this year.