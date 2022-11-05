MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — November is “Thank Alabama Teachers Month,” according to a new proclamation from Governor Kay Ivey.

“I can say for certainty that I would not be where I am today, had it not been for the teachers I had along the way,” Ivey wrote on Twitter.

In her proclamation, Ivey said teachers have truly risen to the occasion and adapted during “circumstances beyond their control” while still “ensuring that our future workforce, parents, and leaders are prepared for the challenges of tomorrow.”

You can read the full proclamation here.

In addition to recognizing “Thank Alabama Teachers Month,” The Nick’s Kids Foundation is giving away a pair of Iron Bowl tickets to two teachers.

Teachers can be nominated for the tickets at weteachalabama.com or on the Alabama State Department of Education’s Instagram page.