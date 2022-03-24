MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — March 30 will be recognized as “Doctors Day” in Alabama, according to a new proclamation from Governor Kay Ivey.

Ivey noted around 17,000 physicians practice medicine in the state.

“We are especially grateful that Alabama physicians have risen to the challenge of combatting the coronavirus pandemic, often at great personal risk and sacrifice, with compassionate care for the suffering,” Ivey stated.

Both of the state’s leading medical groups, the Medical Association of Alabama and the Alabama Hospital Association, released statements thanking the governor.

“Throughout the pandemic, the doctors in Alabama’s hospitals have shown leadership and perseverance when caring for the sickest of patients,” said Donald Williamson, MD, President of the Alabama Hospital Association. “We can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done over the last two years, and what they will continue to do in the years to come.”

“Alabama’s physicians are honored to serve our fellow citizens during some of the most critical moments of their lives,” said Aruna Arora, MD, President of the Medical Association. “Being a physician is a calling to help and heal people, and I want to express my appreciation for my fellow physicians throughout Alabama for all the work they do. We are involved not only in the physical health of our patients but also in their overall wellness and the well-being of our communities.”

To read Governor Ivey’s full proclamation, click here.