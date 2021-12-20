Ivey awards grants to improve child safety on state highways

(WHNT) — On Monday, Governor Kay Ivey awarded two grants totaling $233,455 to ensure child safety on Alabama’s state highways.

The grants, awarded to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), will assist in educating drivers about how to properly install child passenger seats and securely put kids in those seats.

The funds can also be used to upgrade software to help the state monitor areas of child-restraint seat use.

“Child passenger seats cannot do their jobs of protecting children in crashes if they are improperly installed or used,” Gov. Ivey said. “The Alabama Department of Public Health will use funds to train child-seat installation technicians who will participate in numerous how-to clinics and seminars throughout the state.”

Ivey said the funds come through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, made available through the U.S. Department of Transportation.