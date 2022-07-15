MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — More than $120,000 was awarded to help victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in North Alabama, according to the governor’s office.

The grants, totaling $127,079 will go to the Crisis Services of North Alabama and the Lawrence County Domestic Violence Unit.

“Victims of domestic violence and sexual assault deserve access to professional assistance in a timely manner,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “I commend these agencies who always respond to victims that often have nowhere else to turn.”

According to Ivey, the grants will allow the organizations to assist victims in Jackson, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, and Morgan counties.

The grants are administered from U.S. Department of Justice funds through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).

ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said their partnership with the organizations will make sure victims get help swiftly and from professionals.