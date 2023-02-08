MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Several law enforcement agencies and public safety programs across the state can expect a major boost in financial support — thanks to new funding announced by Governor Kay Ivey.

According to the governor, $5.6 million in grants were awarded to “increase public safety on Alabama’s highways and in the state’s communities.”

“Public safety is a core mission of my administration,” Ivey said. “Our state, regional, county and municipal law enforcement officers do a tremendous job keeping our state and her communities safe.”

The funds were made available to the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the U.S. Department of Justice.

Four grants were awarded to the state’s regional traffic safety offices to cover overtime for police officers, extra patrols for troopers and deputies, and checkpoints during peak travel times.

$1.42 million was awarded to the Franklin County Commission for the North Central Alabama Highway Safety Office

was awarded to the Franklin County Commission for the North Central Alabama Highway Safety Office $1.66 million awarded to the City of Opelika for the East Central Alabama Highway Safety Office

awarded to the City of Opelika for the East Central Alabama Highway Safety Office $1.14 million was awarded to Enterprise State Community College for the Southeast Alabama Highway Safety Office

was awarded to Enterprise State Community College for the Southeast Alabama Highway Safety Office $993,266 was awarded to Mobile County Commission for the Southwest Alabama Highway Safety Office

Additionally, the University of Alabama’s Center for Advanced Public Safety was awarded $203,558 for projects that improve the efficiency of emergency medical services personnel.

Ivey also awarded two grants for law enforcement equipment and forensics training statewide.

$150,000 was awarded to Jacksonville State University to assist its Center for Applied Forensics

was awarded to Jacksonville State University to assist its Center for Applied Forensics $90,000 was awarded to the Alabama Department of Corrections’ Law Enforcement Services Division

Another $103,343 was awarded to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) to “ensure compliance of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.”