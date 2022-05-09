(WHNT) — Governor Kay Ivey is asking Alabamians to approve the only amendment that will appear on this month’s primary election ballot.

In a statement, Ivey said the approval of the state parks amendment would create an $85 million bond for Alabama State Parks.

“It’s just real important that we all vote ‘Yes’ on that amendment on the ballot,” Gov. Ivey said. “We have so much natural beauty here, and it’s important that we offer our citizens and tourists the great opportunities to experience and enjoy them.”

“With your support of the State Parks bond issue on May 24th, we will soon have ribbon-cuttings on several renovated campgrounds, cabins and improved day-use areas in our 21 State Parks,” Ivey continued.

Chris Blankenship, the commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, noted recent improvements at Joe Wheeler State Park and Cathedral Caverns State Park. The approval of the state parks amendment would allow for even more improvement, Ivey’s statement continued.

“The whole state will benefit with a YES vote on the State Parks Amendment on May 24,” Blankenship stated.

“We have been performing renovations and putting money back into the parks as revenue is generated,” Blankenship continued. “However, the need is great, and the bond proceeds will be used to bring our State Parks up to the first-class product that will best serve our citizens and guests going forward.”

Ivey’s office said improvements at state parks are necessary because most were built when camping was done in a pop-up camper or in tents; now, that isn’t the case. Cabins will also be built at several campground sites, according to the governor’s office.

The amendment will appear on Alabama’s primary election ballot on Tuesday, May 24.