Ivey announces staff promotions in governor’s office

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters at her watch party after winning the Republican nomination for governor, at a hotel Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

(WHNT) — Governor Kay Ivey is promoting several key members of her office to new roles ahead of the upcoming election year.

According to an announcement made by the Governor’s Office, Nathan Lindsey and Brooks McClendon will assume the role of deputy chiefs of staff.

Lindsey, a Madison native, works as the governor’s director of appointments and came to the office in 2019 after working for the Business Council of Alabama for eight years. McClendon is the senate liaison in the Legislative Affairs office, a role he will continue to do.

Prior to joining the governor’s office, McClendon worked for Manufacture Alabama and former Rep. Spencer Bachus. He is from Shelby County.

Both will serve under Ivey’s new chief of staff, Liz Filmore, who was announced as the replacement for outgoing chief of staff Jo Bonner.

Ivey also announced Finance Director Bill Poole would become a senior advisor, in addition to his current duties.

“Our state has weathered one of the most challenging periods in our nation’s history, and we’ve come out of the last year stronger and more united than ever,” Ivey stated. “When you consider how we’ve been leading the Southeast – and really the nation – in economic growth and low unemployment during the past two years, I can’t wait to see what is next in store for the good people of this great state.”

“The best is truly in front of us,” Ivey concluded.