MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Several North Alabama communities will get roads paved, sewer upgrades, and improvements to recreational activities thanks to a series of new grants announced by Governor Kay Ivey.

On Thursday, Ivey announced $19.3 million for 49 towns, cities, and counties across the state in the form of community development block grants (CDBG).

“Community development block grants help communities address major needs whether it be supplying clean drinking water or eliminating dilapidated and unsafe structures,” Ivey said. “I wish [these cities and counties] the best in improving their communities.”

The grants were made available through funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

In North Alabama, the following communities were CDBG recipients:

Cherokee: $362,422 for drainage and ditch improvements

Courtland: $400,000 for water line upgrades and improvements

Hodges: $329,000 for downtown revitalizations

Lexington: $397,907 for water/fire suppression improvements

Rainsville: $500,000 to repair and replace sewer lines

Scottsboro: $400,000 to demolish and clear 26 dilapidated structures

Valley Head: $400,000 for street and drainage improvements

To see a full list of communities benefitting from this round of community development block grants, click here.