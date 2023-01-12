MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Governor Kay Ivey announced more than $40 million in funding for various road and bridge projects in Alabama.

The funding comes from the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II (ATRIP), which was created by the Rebuild Alabama Act. Ivey said this round of funding is the largest since that legislation was passed.

“Our decision to address Alabama’s infrastructure challenges is paying major dividends in several vital areas, and I am thrilled to continue building on this momentum by moving forward this year’s projects,” Ivey said.

The following projects in North Alabama received funding:

• Florence (Lauderdale County): The intersection at SR-17 and Kendall Drive and Statom Road will receive improvements, including updated left turn lanes and upgraded traffic signals.

ATRIP-II Award: $1,688,201.97

Local Funds: $476,058.34

Total: $2,194,260.31

• Arab (Marshall County): Seven traffic signals on U.S. 231 in Arab will be brought up to current design standards — including signal heights, upgraded poles and signal heads, and emergency vehicle preemption.

ATRIP-II Award: $470,600

Local Funds: $0

Total: $470,600

• Guntersville (Marshall County): Assess management improvements through upgraded traffic signals at SR-69 and Sunset Drive.

ATRIP-II Award: $900,000

Local Funds: $71,000

Total: $971,000

• Decatur (Morgan County): Intersection improvements at Upper River Road and SR-67.

ATRIP-II Award: $1,534,156.69

Local Funds: $446,810.13

Total: $1,980,966,82

• Hartselle (Morgan County): Assess management improvements from Curry Street to Sparkman Street on U.S. 31, including modifying an existing median with left turn lanes and deceleration lanes.

ATRIP-II Award: A

Local Funds: A

Total: A

• Trinity (Morgan County): Intersection and left turn lane improvements at SR-24 and South Greenway Drive.

ATRIP-II Award: $1,224,560.46

Local Funds: $300,000

Total: $1,524,560.46

With this latest round of funding, the state has awarded more than $140 million in transportation funds since 2019. There were 33 total projects selected for this year. The full list of projects across the state of Alabama can be found here.