ALABAMA (WHNT) — Have you ever found money in your pocket that you forgot about? Well, that feeling is what Unclaimed Property Day is all about.

February 1 marks National Unclaimed Property Day. Nearly 33 million people in the United States, one in every seven, have what is known as “unclaimed property,” i.e. financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for a number of years.

When the company cannot locate the owner, the money or properties are turned over to the state. Common examples include unpaid life insurance benefits, payroll, forgotten bank accounts and account deposits from utility companies.

The State Treasurer’s office wants Alabamians to check its list for lost or forgotten property and money. The office says these assets may be in the form of cash, stock, bonds, insurance benefits or even valuables from safe deposit boxes.

“Nothing gives us greater pleasure in our office than reuniting people with their money!

As funds are turned over to us once a year, I like to remind folks to check our website,

treasury.alabama.gov, every year on their birthday. That’s an easy way to remember, and

we might just be holding a present for you in the way of unclaimed property funds,” said

Treasurer Boozer.

Alabama is currently holding over $1 billion in unclaimed funds for citizens. There is no charge to claim your money.

You can visit the database on the State Treasurer’s website here. You just search your name, the name of the business you own or even family members’ names. Every search is free!

If you find any property, let us know! You can contact WHNT at news@whnt.com or call us at 256-533-1919.