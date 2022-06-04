MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of an 11-year-old killed in a shooting in the RV Taylor community gathered to honor the boy’s memory with a vigil.

Dozens of people wearing red remembered 11-year-old Lequinten Morrissette including his Mom, LaQuita Bradley.

“I actually, I’m numb because my baby is gone, It’ll never be the same, like, I had my baby on my birthday. It’ll never be the same,” said LaQuita. “He died on Memorial Day. It’ll never be the same, but I’m going to have to stay strong and deal with it.”

Mobile Police reported that Lequinten was shot and killed while standing near the door of his home on Monday, May 30.

The next day, Mobile Police announced an arrest. Investigators said Cameron Walker was charged with murder along with several counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

“Something has to give, something has to stop,” said Angel Evans, Lequinten’s Aunt. “It’s just it’s heartbreaking that people have to go through this and have to, you know, everybody had to come together for this type of thing for the violence that we have in mobile.”

His family pleaded for an end to the violence in the city so that more families do not have to experience this loss.

“I just want him to be remembered because my baby was respectful, very respectful,” said LaQuita. “He was caring, he loved food, y’all, he loved to eat.”

The family wears red while releasing balloons honoring Lequinten Morrissette’s memory

The family plans to keep Lequinten’s memory alive. “We’ll be celebrating his birthday every year and, like, every grade level. He graduated to the sixth grade, so from the sixth grade on up to the 12th, we’ll be doing something,” said Angel.