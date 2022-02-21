ALABAMA (WHNT) – It’s Severe Weather Awareness Week in the State of Alabama. This is a week to remind yourself of all the potential severe weather threats that affect the Yellowhammer State, including thunderstorms, tornadoes, and hurricanes to name a few, review your plan, and know which National Weather Service Office covers your area.

There are four offices that cover the state:

Birmingham – covers the central portion of the state

Huntsville – covers the northern portion of the state to the Tennessee border, including News 19’s entire viewing area

Mobile – covers the southwestern and south central portion of the state

Tallahassee, Florida – covers the southeastern portion of the state, including Dothan and Enterprise

Be sure to follow your local office on social media and visit their websites (linked above, just click on the city) – they’ll be sharing awareness and preparedness tips throughout the week.

However, the state also has a sales tax holiday at the conclusion of Severe Weather Awareness Week. During the sales tax holiday, Alabama won’t charge a state sales or use tax on certain covered items. However, local cities, incorporated towns, and even counties can also elect to follow suit and suspend their county/city sales or use tax. See if your town and county are suspending their tax here.

The 2022 Severe Weather Preparedness tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, and ends at midnight on Friday, Feb. 27.

The full list of items excluded from state sales tax:

Batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, 6-volt, 9-volt, cell phone)

Cell Phone Chargers

Portable battery or hand crank-powered radio, two-way radio, weatherband radio or NOAA Weather Radio

Portable bateery or hand-crank powered light source (such as battery-powered flashlights, lanterns, or emergency glow sticks)

Tarps

Plastic sheeting, drop cloths

Other flexible, waterproof sheeting

Ground anchor system (such as bungee cords, rope, or tie-down kits)

Duct tape

Plywood, windows film or other materials designed to protect window coverings

Non-electric food storage coolers, water storage containers, or can openers

Aritificial and blue ice

Ice packs

Reusable ice

Self-contained first-aid kits

Fire extinguishers

Smoke detectors

Carbon monoxide detectors

Gas or diesel fuel tanks or containers

All the above items must be $60 or less per item to qualify for the sales tax exemption during the holiday period, but there are no limits on the number of items you can buy.

A portable generator and power cords are also exempt during the sales tax holiday, but the total purchase amount of those items must be $1,000 or less.

Button-cell batteries and car/boat batteries will still be taxed during the holiday.