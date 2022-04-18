(WHNT) — Animal shelters across the country – including a few in Alabama – are hoping to “empty the shelters” next month as part of the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s spring national event.

From May 2 through May 8, the foundation will sponsor lower adoption fees in almost 300 shelters in 45 states and Canada. BISSELL Pet Foundation will reduce the adoption fee of a pet by $25 at participating shelters.

“Our nation’s shelters are facing an overcrowding crisis,” a statement from the foundation read. “Please consider fostering or donating if you [are] unable to add a pet to your family.”

Thus far, four shelters in Alabama have announced participation in the initiative:

Greater Birmingham Humane Society: 300 Snow Drive, Birmingham, Ala. 35209

300 Snow Drive, Birmingham, Ala. 35209 Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center: 4200 Brooke Avenue, Gadsden, Ala. 35904

4200 Brooke Avenue, Gadsden, Ala. 35904 Metro Animal Shelter, Inc.: 3140 Investigator Dornell Cousette Street, Tuscaloosa, Ala. 35401

3140 Investigator Dornell Cousette Street, Tuscaloosa, Ala. 35401 Lee County Humane Society: 1140 Ware Drive, Auburn, Ala. 36832

You can see the full list of participating shelters here.

To date, BISSELL Pet Foundation has helped more than 83,000 pets find homes from shelters nationwide. The foundation was founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell.