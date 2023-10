LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Are you missing a nanny goat? The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is searching for its owner, no kidding.

LSCO posted on social media that animal control found a female goat wandering Upper Elkton Road, just south of Upper Ft. Hampton Road. They aren’t sure how she goat there.

If the one that goat away is yours, or you know the owner, call Limestone Animal Control at (256) 232-0111.