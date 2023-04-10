ALABAMA (WHNT) — It didn’t take long for beer drinkers across the nation to share their passionate reactions to Bud Light’s recent move to partner with a transgender woman, Dylan Mulvaney.

In a social media post, Mulvaney shared a video showing the beer company had sent her a pack of Bud Light, sporting a picture of the activist, as a way to celebrate a full year of “girlhood,” with the hashtag #budlightpartner to promote the campaign.

Since then, the company has received both praise and backlash, with plenty of people using social media as an outlet to demonstrate their disapproval. Some recorded themselves pouring out their Bud Light, destroying the cans, or announcing they plan to straight-up boycott Anheuser-Busch altogether and switch to a new beer.

Even celebrities got in on the action, with Kid Rock shooting several cans of the beer in a Twitter video.

Researchers looked at geotagged Twitter data over the last week to see which states had the most outraged drinkers calling for a boycott of Bud Light, following phrases and hashtags like, “boycott Bud Light,” “boycott Budweiser,” “boycott Anheuser Busch,” #BoycottBudLight, #BoycottBudweiser, #BoycottAnheuserBusch, #BoycottBud, etc., and this is what they found:

Interestingly, a large portion of the boycotting activity centers around the southwest region, with Utah and Arizona rounding out the first two spots, respectively.

While Alabama didn’t make the top 10, two neighboring states did – Florida sits at #3 and Tennessee rang in at #6:

1. Utah

2. Arizona

3. Florida

4. Missouri

5. Nevada

6. Tennessee

7. Wyoming

8. North Dakota

9. New Hampshire

10. Ohio

In response to the widespread reactions, Anheuser-Busch responded to Fox News with the following statement:

“Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics and passion points.”