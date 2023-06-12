This May 4, 2021, photo shows a sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) – The future of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) continues to take shape as the IRS has now released its opinion on how university collectives can operate.

The IRS issued a memo on June 9 following their review of NIL Collectives applying for 501(c)(3) status to allow these collectives to fall under a tax-exempt status.

In the memo, the IRS released its view on the 501(c)(3) status:

It is the view of this Office that many organizations that develop paid NIL opportunities for student-athletes are not tax-exempt and described in section 501(c)(3) because they provide to student-athletes are not incidental both qualitatively and quantitatively to any exempt purpose furthered by that activity.

It is unknown at this time how this affects Auburn and Alabama’s NIL collectives.

The latest decision on NIL comes days after representatives from both Auburn and Alabama met with Alabama Congressional Members to discuss future legislation surrounding NIL.

Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville and Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) have been working towards a bill that would regulate NIL and establish federal guidelines for athletes and schools since August 2022.

The full IRS memo can be read here.