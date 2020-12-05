Investigation underway after 5-year-old shot in Forestdale

FORESTDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County deputies are investigating a shooting that injured a 5-year-old boy.
On Saturday Dec. 5, 2020, at 1:21am Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to investigate the shooting of a 5-year-old boy in the 1400 block of Cherry Avenue.
When deputies arrived they found paramedics treating the child for a gunshot wound. The incident was called in by the victims brother.
The child was transported to the hospital in what appeared to be a stable condition, the sheriff’s office reports.
Sheriff’s detectives are investigating this incident.
LATEST POSTS
- FDA authorizes first at-home COVID-19 and flu combination test
- ‘You don’t ever give up’: Woman charged in 2003 Stickney Township cold case of newborn twins
- See what happens when meat lovers replace gingerbread houses with ‘charcuterie chalets’
- Pres. Trump asks Georgia governor for help overturning Biden’s election victory in the state
- President-elect Biden urges congress, Trump to pass COVID-19 relief, saying ‘Americans need help and they need it now’