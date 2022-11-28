AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An investigation is underway after a 32-year-old Auburn man dies after being detained and tased by Auburn police.

Auburn police say Saturday, November 27 at 2:48 PM dispatch received a complaint from the 700 block of Martin Luther King Drive of a person exhibiting erratic behavior. Officers responded to the area and contacted the individual, 32-year-old Ricardo Gary, a Black male from Auburn near the 600 block of Spencer Avenue.

During the initial contact, Auburn police report the individual became combative with officers and subsequently a Taser was deployed. Gary was detained and EMS responded to conduct an assessment.

“During their evaluation, the individual lost consciousness, and first responders immediately performed life-saving measures, including the administration of Narcan. The individual was transported to the East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) Emergency Room by EMS, where life-saving measures continued. He was pronounced deceased by the attending physician at EAMC Emergency Room,” said Auburn police in a statement.

The death and incident are being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton tells WRBL a post Mortem examination and toxicology will be performed by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery.