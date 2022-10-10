JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence for murder and robbery was found dead at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility Sunday.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the 60-year-old inmate was found unresponsive by correctional staff in a communal area

The coroner’s office said there are no signs of foul play in the inmate’s death.

The inmate’s name is being withheld pending notification of family, but the coroner’s office said he was convicted in a Madison County homicide in 1986.

Circumstances surrounding the death remain under investigation at this time.