BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 51-year-old inmate serving a life sentence at William Donaldson Correctional Facility was found dead in his cell early Sunday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Tony Edwards Evans was found unresponsive in his jail cell around 2:55 a.m. by correctional staff. The coroner’s office said there was no sign of foul play in Evans death.

Evans was serving a life sentence following a 2005 conviction for murder, rape and sexual abuse out of Houston County.

The Alabama Department of Corrections continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding Evans’ death.