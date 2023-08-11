TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate at a Talladega correctional facility has died after being found unresponsive Friday morning.

David Cannon, 64, was found unresponsive at about 12:10 a.m. in the Federal Correctional Institution Talladega. Prison employees immediately initiated life-saving measures and requested emergency medical services. He was pronounced dead by medics upon arrival.

Cannon was sentenced to life in prison for a kidnapping that resulted in death. He had been in custody at FCI Talladega since November 7, 2011.

The FBI was notified about Cannon’s death.