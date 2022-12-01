An inmate serving a six year sentence was found dead at William Donaldson Correction Facility on November 30. (Getty Images)

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a six-year sentence was found dead at William Donaldson Correctional Facility on November 30, according to officials.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed that 41-year-old Tycia Leon Marshall was found unresponsive inside a prison dorm around 9:00 a.m.

Marshall was pronounced dead shortly after.

The coroner’s office is scheduled to perform an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.

Marshall was serving a six-year sentence after being convicted of breaking and entering into a vehicle in Houston County.

According to our news partners at AL.com, Marshall’s death marks the 37th death at Donaldson for this year, significantly surpassing 2021’s total of 26. ADOC officials have stated that deaths at the prison have trended upward in the past few years, citing 17 inmate deaths in 2019 and 22 in 2020.

The Alabama Department of Corrections Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating.