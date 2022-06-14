MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, along with other law enforcement agencies, is searching for an escaped inmate in the Montgomery County area.

According to ALEA officials, Charles C. Harris, 32, escaped from the Kilby Correctional Facility on Wares Ferry Road in Montgomery.

The escape occurred on Tuesday, June 14, at around 11:30 a.m.

Harris is 5’ 10” tall and weighs 208 pounds.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call your local law enforcement agency, Kilby Correctional Facility or call the Alabama Dept. of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.