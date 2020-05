GREENVILLE, Ala. – An inmate escaped from the Butler County Jail Monday morning.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said Jerome Sharp escaped from the jail around 5 a.m.

He is 5′ 9′, weighs 180 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. ADOC stated he was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit.

Anyone with information on Sharp’s location should contact ADOC at (800) 831-8825.

In 2011, Sharp was sentenced to 20 years in the jail for parole violation.