Inmate recaptured after escaping Baldwin County work release

UPDATE: Clifton Lang was recaptured, according to ADOC.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Corrections are looking for an inmate who escaped from Loxley CBF in Baldwin County.

ADOC is looking for Clifton Debales Lang. Lang was sentenced in 2006 for attempted burglary 1st.

Lang is a 57-year-old male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5’7” and 169 pounds.

Lang was last seen wearing state issued white pants and shirt.

If you see the inmate or have information that may lead to his recapture, please contact ADOC at (800) 831-8825.