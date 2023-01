LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An inmate at the Limestone Correctional Facility was found dead inside his cell, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC).

ADOC confirmed Ariene Kimbrough’s body was found on January 4.

Initial investigation showed Kimbrough was the victim of an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault. Kimbrough was serving a 20-year sentence for first-degree robbery out of Clarke County.

The incident remains under investigation.