LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — An inmate’s death at the Lee County Jail on Wednesday is under investigation, according to local authorities.

According to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, “Conditions present at the time of the discovery of the inmate indicated that foul play was involved.”

Corrections officers at the jail were notified at 7:45 p.m. that an inmate was possibly in distress. Deputies responded to a cell that housed two inmates and found a 58-year-old male inmate unresponsive, according to officials.

Deputies began performing CPR on the man while waiting for Emergency Transport Services and Lee County jail medical staff to arrive.

According to the release, the deputies were unable to revive the inmate.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones called in the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation division to investigate the death and its circumstances.

Officials said a 34-year-old male inmate has been developed as a suspect.