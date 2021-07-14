Inmate convicted of Lauderdale County rape escapes from south Alabama prison

The Alabama Department of Corrections said Jesse Lee Tidwell, Jr. escaped from an Escambia County prison Wednesday afternoon.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said Jesse Lee Tidwell, Jr. escaped from an Escambia County prison Wednesday afternoon. (Photo courtesy ADOC)

ATMORE, Ala. – A man convicted of rape in Lauderdale County has escaped from a south Alabama prison.

Jesse Lee Tidwell, Jr., 46, escaped from the Fountain Correctional Facility around 2:38 p.m. Wednesday.

He is 5′ 11″ tall, weighs 210 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a brown khaki uniform.

Tidwell was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2014 for second-degree rape.

Anyone with information on his location should call their local law enforcement agency or the Alabama Department of Corrections at (800) 831-8825.

