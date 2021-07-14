Inmate convicted of Lauderdale County rape escapes from south Alabama prison

ATMORE, Ala. – A man convicted of rape in Lauderdale County has escaped from a south Alabama prison.
Jesse Lee Tidwell, Jr., 46, escaped from the Fountain Correctional Facility around 2:38 p.m. Wednesday.
He is 5′ 11″ tall, weighs 210 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a brown khaki uniform.
Tidwell was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2014 for second-degree rape.
Anyone with information on his location should call their local law enforcement agency or the Alabama Department of Corrections at (800) 831-8825.