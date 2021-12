Four men assist in transporting the injured hiker to safety. (Courtesy/SVVFD)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Clay County Rescue Squad (CCRS) and Shinbone Valley Volunteer Fire Department (SVVFD) rescued an injured hiker on Christmas Day.

According to a Facebook post from SVVFD, the hiker was rescued near Devil’s Den in Shinbone Valley.

No other information is available at this time.

