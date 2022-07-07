ALABAMA (WHNT) — Same-sex couples fear that overturning Roe V. Wade and a woman’s right to an abortion could have a ripple effect. Especially after Justice Clarence Thomas called for a reassessment of the right for those couples to legally wed.

One couple in Madison fears that that is exactly what will happen.

“That worries me for everybody because eventually, that’s going to come for you too,” said Kate Pimmel, who married Amy Davis in 2017.

The marriage, and the nuptials of millions of other same-sex couples, are a direct result of the Obergefell v. Hodges civil rights case in which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that same-sex couples are guaranteed the fundamental right to marry.

“It was like, this is so awesome because we can have the same rights as a traditional couple,” said Davis.

Justice Thomas suggested the high court revisit the legal precedent surrounding contraception and marriage equality, both Pimmel and Davis say they fear for the lives and the lives of their children if Obergefell is overturned because everything could be taken away.

“What’s going to be the ramifications if they do overturn it?” asked Davis. “Are we being together just not acknowledged anymore or is everything just taken away?’’

Pimmel added, “I don’t know if they are going to take our health insurance. We have it through my employer right now and she gets that insurance because we are married.”

Huntsville attorney Mark McDaniel says that Justice Thomas’ suggestion signals an openness from the high court to reconsider overturning Obergefell which has been previously ruled as protected by the Constitution and that couples should set themselves up for protection while the law is still in place.

“I don’t know that it will influence the people that are married now but I would take every step that I could right now to protect my spouse,” McDaniel told News 19. “Absolutely everything I could do. I predict that they will rule just like they did with Roe v. Wade so be prepared.”

McDaniel listed birth certificates and custody documents for your children, insurance, bank information, power of attorney, rights of survivorship and a living will as the most important documents.

Pimmel is convinced that the Supreme Court has a personal vendetta against human rights.

“It only looks personal,” Pimmel said. “It only looks like politics to me and the principals and the precedents don’t apply anymore and that’s why we are worried.”