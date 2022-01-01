“I’m sorry and I didn’t intend to do this,” suspect remorseful after shooting that killed worshipper

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman suspected of firing the shot that killed a worshipper inside a Prichard church was arrested on Thursday.

26-year-old Kaillyn Harris was taken to jail after turning herself in. She was charged with felony murder in the death of Grace Carter.

As she was being led away Thursday night, Harris cried and said she was sorry for her actions.

“I’m sorry and I didn’t intend to do this,” said Harris. “Anybody who knows me, know I got a good heart. And I ain’t intend to do this. Can y’all please forgive me?”

She was wanted for the death of Grace Carter who was hit by a bullet fired into the Everlasting Life Holiness Church on Meaher Street while attending bible study Tuesday night.

“I just want to say she was very cooperative and very remorseful of the situation,” said Prichard Police Chief Walter Knight. “It’s just such a tragic event that happened that altered the life of two families.”

First responders originally came to the church for a medical call. Investigators later found a bullet hole in the door to the church.

Prichard Police later confirmed a stray bullet came through the door hitting Carter in the chest.

“During the investigation, they checked many residents, and businesses in the area talking to witnesses. A lot of them heard the gunshot but once they looked out, they didn’t see anybody so they kind of thought it was a stray bullet.”

Harris is also charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

“I think we as humans need to think about things before we do it because every action, there’s a consequence to it,” Knight said.

Prichard Police are now planning to discuss the case with the District Attorney’s office and talk with additional witnesses.