MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — It’s teacher appreciation week – an opportunity to recognize teachers’ dedication and the impact they have on students.

According to recent data by the National Education Association (NEA) on the average salary for educators in the state of Alabama, that appreciation in their pay comes up short.

There is now a renewed call to give teachers a raise and get them some help.

The National Education Teacher’s Union (NET) just released data and found that in the state of Alabama that not only is the teacher salary lower than it was a decade ago, but it’s also lower than the national average by a wide margin.

Teachers across the country are underpaid and the job is getting tougher each day. In Alabama, the NET reports that educators at just over $31,000 dollars per year are $10,000 dollars below the average in the United States.

As a result of the COVID-19 shutdown, schools are understaffed and teachers in who are in place now have to do more.

“We’ve all had to fill in a lot more, doing a lot more things than we used to,” said Rachel Neely, President of the Madison County Education Support Professionals’ Association.

Neely is also a bookkeeper in the district and says that educators are pulling double duty because there are no substitute teachers in place, no back-up school bus drivers or support staff.

“It was a big competitive thing to log on and be the first to grab that job for the day,” Neely added. “If you were not up first thing six o’clock in the morning to look for those open positions you weren’t going to get a job but now we can’t fill them at all.”

Neely says that she constantly sees teachers leaving or they’re having to have to work two jobs in order to just to make enough money to live paycheck to paycheck.

“The way inflation is right now we aren’t able to live paycheck to paycheck anymore,” Neely concluded.

In April, a record $8.3 billion dollar education budget was approved by Alabama lawmakers which could mean big raises for teachers and more money for classroom supplies which they pay out of there own pocket.