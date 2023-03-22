CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An overturned truck has created a road blockage on I-65 in Cullman County, authorities said.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a single-vehicle crash happened around 12:58 p.m. and caused the blockage.

One northbound lane and one southbound lane on I-65 near the 297-mile marker are currently blocked and will be for an “undetermined amount of time,” ALEA said.

Troopers with ALEA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates, but urges drivers to use extreme caution in the area or use an alternate route.