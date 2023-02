CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says Interstate 65 is back open after flooding in Cullman County.

ALEA said the roadway was back open by 10:30 p.m. Thursday night.

The Cullman County EMA originally announced the northbound and southbound lanes of I-65 near mile marker 308 are shut down because of flooding Thursday night.

Cullman County is in a flash flood warning until 12:30 p.m. Friday.