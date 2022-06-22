A large resurfacing project will soon begin on Hwy 31 between Hwy 72 in Athens and Huntsville Brownsfetty Road at Tanner.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A large resurfacing project will soon begin on Hwy 31 between Hwy 72 in Athens and Huntsville Brownsfetty Road at Tanner.

The Alabama Department of Transportation plans to start the 3.7-mile project as soon as June 24, weather and schedule permitting.

Motorists should expect single-lane closures during the daytime.

The $2.3 million project is contracted to the Rogers Group and is expected to be finished later this summer.

The Rogers Group is also contracted to resurface an additional 4.8 miles of Hwy 31 from Hwy 304 to Thomas. L. Hammons Road, near Pryor Field Regional Airport. The start of that $2.4 million project has not yet been scheduled.