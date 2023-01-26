HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Veteran Affairs Clinic held an open house Thursday morning to inform veterans in North Alabama about the PACT Act.

The PACT Act was signed into legislation by President Joe Biden last summer. The bill will allow veterans with toxic exposures from the Vietnam War, Gulf War, and post-9/11 era to receive healthcare benefits.

Veterans enrolled in the program will be able to receive initial toxic exposure screenings and follow-up screenings every five years.

“This new PACT legislation opens a lot more doors because before, many veterans may not have been eligible for VA healthcare or some VA benefits based on toxic exposures,” said Dr. Tricia Villanueve-Harris, the Medical Director for Huntsville VA Clinic. “We’re looking at exposures such as Agent Orange, water contamination, as well as burn pit exposures.”

The Huntsville VA Clinic estimates at least 200 veterans attended the event.