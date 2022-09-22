ALABAMA (WHNT) — A Huntsville man and two others from Florence are among five recently indicted by a federal grand jury on fentanyl charges, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), all five of the men were charged in the separate and unrelated indictments related to fentanyl that resulted in death.

33-year-old Theophylis Rayvon Pride, aka “OPI” of Huntsville was indicted on one count of distributing fentanyl that resulted in death in July 2021 in Madison County.

A six-count indictment was filed in the U.S. District Court, charging Azarious Taron Williams, 25, and Darien Avante Arnold, 22, both of Florence, with conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine as well as a substance containing fentanyl between November 2020 and June 2022 in Lauderdale County.

37-year-old JT Toombs, III of Alexander City and 40-year-old Demarcus Leon Hill of Hoover were also charged in a two-count indictment with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl in August 2021 in Talladega County.

The DOJ says that the cases were investigated by the DEA, along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Huntsville Police Department, Lauderdale County Drug Task Force, and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.