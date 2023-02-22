TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For many people, doughnuts are the perfect sweet treat. Luckily for those in Alabama, several doughnut spots in the state were listed on Yelp’s Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022 , including one in Huntsville.

The Donut King in Eufaula came in the highest on the list at No. 31, while Bigfoot’s Little Donuts in Huntsville and Lickin Good Donuts in Gulf Shores came in at No. 59 ad No. 77 respectively.

In order for Yelp to create its Top 100 doughnut shops list, the site scoured the nation for the best bakers and ranked the businesses in the “donuts category,” then they ranked those spots using a “number of factors,” including the total volume and ratings of reviews.

