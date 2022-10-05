SUSAN MOORE, Ala. (WHNT) — Human remains found in Blount County last week were identified as a man missing in Marshall County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said they received a tip on Friday, September 30 about human remains found near the Town of Susan Moore in Blount County. The remains were then sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

The sheriff’s office said those remains were identified as James Tracy Densen.

Densen was reported as a missing person in Marshall County on September 2. He was last seen on August 6 in Guntersville.

The investigation is ongoing and more details will be released, according to the sheriff’s office.